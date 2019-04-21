Home

LINDA G. (Rice) BRUCK

April 17, 2019. Wife of Larry; mother of Andrea (Robert) Nissenbaum and Stephanie (Brian) Fogelman; sister of the late Fredric Rice; also survived by 5 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment will be private. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 7 P.M., at the home of Andrea and Robert Nissenbaum. Contributions in her memory may be made to Crohns and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Road, Suite 402, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019
