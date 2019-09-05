|
GREENWOOD
LINDA (nee Sponheimer)
Entered into eternal rest September 2, 2019 surrounded by her most loving sons. Mother of John (Christine), Joseph, and James, sister of Christine Rueda. Linda was also a beloved grandmother and aunt. She also was predeceased by her father (Otto) and mother (Carmela) and brother (Joseph). She leaves a loving family and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday from 8 A.M. at the St. Rita of Cascia Church (cor. Broad and Ellsworth Sts.) for the reposing. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. precisely. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019