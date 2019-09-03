|
MOONBLATT
LINDA M.
Age 72, of Elkins Park, PA, September 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was preceded by beloved husband Michael. Devoted mother to Amy (Rob) Wagner and Steven (Erica) Moonblatt. Loving sister to Nancy Gordon (Stew Bolno) and sister-in-law to Linda S. Moonblatt. Devoted Mimi of Josh and Matthew Wagner and Michaela Moonblatt. She worked at Settlers Abstract and First American Title Insurance for over 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, September 4th, 11:00 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Entombment at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Mausoleum). Shiva will be observed at Rob and Amy Wagner's residence Wednesday and Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation.
