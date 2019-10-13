Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. 14)
Jenkintown, PA
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Home of David and Rachel Lauer
Shiva
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Home of David and Rachel Lauer
Shiva
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Home of David and Rachel Lauer
Resources
More Obituaries for LIONEL LAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LIONEL LAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LIONEL LAUER Notice
LAUER
LIONEL
October 11, 2019 of West Berlin, NJ. Devoted husband of the late Charlotte Lauer. Cherished father of Dr. Marshall (Lisa) Lauer and Rhonda Lauer. Adored Poppy of David (Rachel) Lauer, Jessica (Seth) Lauer and Chase Lauer. Great grandfather of Alexandra, Liam, Miles and Daniel. Graveside Services are Sunday at 12:00 noon at Montefiore Cemetery, (Sec. 14) Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Rachel Lauer on Sunday following services and Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Foundations Inc.,
www.foundationsinc.org.
The world was made brighter by his light.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPLES, Inc. Cherry Hill

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LIONEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now