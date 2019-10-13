|
LAUER
LIONEL
October 11, 2019 of West Berlin, NJ. Devoted husband of the late Charlotte Lauer. Cherished father of Dr. Marshall (Lisa) Lauer and Rhonda Lauer. Adored Poppy of David (Rachel) Lauer, Jessica (Seth) Lauer and Chase Lauer. Great grandfather of Alexandra, Liam, Miles and Daniel. Graveside Services are Sunday at 12:00 noon at Montefiore Cemetery, (Sec. 14) Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of David and Rachel Lauer on Sunday following services and Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Foundations Inc.,
www.foundationsinc.org.
The world was made brighter by his light.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPLES, Inc. Cherry Hill
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019