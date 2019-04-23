Home

87, of Phila, died peacefully on April 21, 2019. Born in Mansfield, OH, he was the son of the late Frederich and Hazel Lewis. He earned his BA from Otterbein University and served in the US Army for two years as a Chaplain's Assistant in Germany. He later earned his MA from Ohio State University and taught in Springfield, OH, Chicago, and Butler University. He retired in Florida and lived there for 15 years before moving to Philadelphia. Survived by his sister, Alice Ryan, of Lexington, OH; and his companion of 25 years, Nelson Alderman. Services will be private.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
