|
|
MARTINSON
LLOYD WILLIAM
Resident of Haddonfield, NJ for 57 years, and since 2017 of Moorestown, passed away peace-fully on September 17, 2019. He was 89 years old.
Son of Eliot Meyer Martinson and Merle Ramey Martinson, Lloyd was born and raised in Taylors Falls, Minnesota. He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineer-ing from the University of Wisconsin and a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, where he also pursued doctoral studies. He designed defense systems, including the Aegis Combat System, for RCA/General Electric in Moorestown and was awarded many patents.
Lloyd served the Haddonfield community as a member and President of the Board of Education and by working to establish Crow's Woods Nature Preserve.
Lloyd is survived by the love of his life, Olive (nee Boucher), his beloved wife of over 60 years. He was the loving and giving father of four children, cherished grandfather of 28, and great-grandfather of four: Kathy D'Angelo of Haddon-field, and children Kathleen, Louis (Alexandra), Stephen, Jeffrey, and Kimberly; Doreen Nagurny (John) of Bristow VA, and children Patrick (Kathryn and children Luke and Mia), Shannon Haislmaier (Christopher), Brian, Alayna Keller (Jordan), Kayleen, Bethany, Felicia, and Nicolas; Suzanne Navarro (George) of Raleigh NC, and children Jacqueline, Michelle Miller (Richard and daughter Cameron), Drew, Rachel, and Joshua; and Lloyd Jr. (Katie) of Basking Ridge NJ, and children Michael, Mary Kate (Patrick O'Boyle and son James), Freya, James, Thomas, Ellie, John Paul, Lillian, and Daniel. He was the dear brother of Ann Bystrom, and devoted brother-in-law of Doris Boucher. Lloyd was predeceased by his siblings Eliot, Rosalind, Sidney, Lucille, and Freya, and granddaughter Gianna Nagurny.
Visitation will be held at GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 600 East Main Street, Maple Shade NJ, on Wednesday, September 25, from 6 to 8 P.M., and Thursday, September 26, from 9 to 10 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 West Main Street, Moorestown. Interment will follow at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, 3055 Fostertown Road, Mount Laurel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to Good Counsel, Inc., P.O. Box 6068, Hoboken NJ 07030
www.goodcounselhomes.org
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit
www.Givnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 20, 2019