BLOFSTEIN
LOIS (nee Fagan)
On July 14, 2019. Wife of the late Morris Fox and the late Harry Blofstein. Mother of Jamie Bock, Hope (Dr. David) Danoff and Jessica (Carl) Buchbinder. Sister of Alvin Fagan. Grandmother of Elizabeth, Maxwell, Meredith, Alexandra, Jacob, Madeline, Olivia, and Vanessa. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Phila., PA. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Sunday at the Blofstein residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, www.chop.edu.
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019