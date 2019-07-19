Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS BLOFSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS (Fagan) BLOFSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS (Fagan) BLOFSTEIN Notice
BLOFSTEIN
LOIS (nee Fagan)
On July 14, 2019. Wife of the late Morris Fox and the late Harry Blofstein. Mother of Jamie Bock, Hope (Dr. David) Danoff and Jessica (Carl) Buchbinder. Sister of Alvin Fagan. Grandmother of Elizabeth, Maxwell, Meredith, Alexandra, Jacob, Madeline, Olivia, and Vanessa. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad Street, Phila., PA. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Sunday at the Blofstein residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, www.chop.edu.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now