Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Notice Condolences Flowers

Age 92, on April 3, 2019, of Newtown Sq. formerly of Bala Cynwyd. Beloved wife of the late William J., D.O. and devoted mother of the late Debra L. Survived by her sister-in-law Ruth Chenet and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday 10 A.M. THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in her name to the , 480 Norristown Rd., Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Int. West Laurel Hill Cem.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
