HAMON
LOIS K. (nee Kuehne)
Of Fox Chase Philadelphia, on August 9, 2019, at the age of 83. Lois was the loving wife of the late James J. Hamon Sr. for 11 wonderful years. Lois was the caring mother to James J. Hamon Jr. Lois was the sister to Paul Kuehne (Helen), and the late Ruth Mullen (Edward). Lois was a cousin to Linda Phillips, Andy Phillips, and Scott Phillips. Lois will also be greatly missed by her nephews John Mullen, Edward Mullen, and John Paul Kuehne; as well as great nieces Sloane Mullen and Scarlett Mullen.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lois' Life Celebration on Wednesday August 14th from 11 A.M. - 12 Noon at the DEAN/GEITNER/GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE, 7900 Oxford Ave. (at Borbeck St.) with a Service to follow at 12 Noon; Interment at Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory to Fox Chase Memorial Presbyterian would be greatly appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019