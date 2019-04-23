|
|
NAIDES
LOIS (nee Greenberg)
April 22, 2019, of Langhorne PA. Devoted wife of the late Phillip. Beloved mother of Randee (Ira) Kazatsky, Audrey Naides and the late Larry Naides (Ilene). Proud grandmother of Evan, Rachel (Dan), Allison, Samantha (Rob), Brett and Alex (Esther).
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, April 24, 12 Noon, at Montefiore Cemetery (Abington PA). Contributions in her memory may be made to Larry Naides Memorial Fund at Sinai Hospital (Baltimore, MD.)
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019