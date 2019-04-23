Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS NAIDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS (Greenberg) NAIDES

Notice Condolences Flowers

LOIS (Greenberg) NAIDES Notice
NAIDES
LOIS (nee Greenberg)
April 22, 2019, of Langhorne PA. Devoted wife of the late Phillip. Beloved mother of Randee (Ira) Kazatsky, Audrey Naides and the late Larry Naides (Ilene). Proud grandmother of Evan, Rachel (Dan), Allison, Samantha (Rob), Brett and Alex (Esther).
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, April 24, 12 Noon, at Montefiore Cemetery (Abington PA). Contributions in her memory may be made to Larry Naides Memorial Fund at Sinai Hospital (Baltimore, MD.)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now