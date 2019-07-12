Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
LOIS TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR
LOIS
July 10, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ. Wife of the late Irv Taylor. Mother of Merle (Fred) Linden and the late Harry Taylor. Grandmother of Dr. Robert (Valerie) Linden, Genna (Howard) Wilensky and Carah (Roman) Gelfand. Great grandmother of Isaac, Ari, Landon, Aaron, Drew and Ian. Sister of Cookie (Dr. Murray) Matez. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 11:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 Noon. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Merle and Fred Linden. Contributions can be made to Congregation Beth El, www.bethelsnj.org.
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019
