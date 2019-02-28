Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Age 97, of Audubon, PA, on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Gartside. Loving mother of Roberta Gartside and Judith Lynn Bachman. Lois served proudly in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the World War II and Korean War Eras, where she achieved the rank of Captain. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. Arr.: THE SPENCER T. VIDEON-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
