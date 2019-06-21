|
Age 79, June 15, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Devoted husband of Davene Sheppard. Father of Alan (Leslie) Sheppard and Scott (Karen) Sheppard. Grandfather of Josh, Sydney, Danielle, Miranda and Zac. Brother of Barry Sheppard, Marlene Bandler, the late Minnie Belas and the late Mark Sheppard. Lonnie's passion centered around autos. Grave-side Services are Sunday at 12:30 P.M., King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Shiva at home of Scott Sheppard.
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019