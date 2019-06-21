Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
King David Memorial Park
Bensalem, PA
View Map
LONNIE SHEPPARD

LONNIE SHEPPARD Notice
SHEPPARD
LONNIE
Age 79, June 15, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Devoted husband of Davene Sheppard. Father of Alan (Leslie) Sheppard and Scott (Karen) Sheppard. Grandfather of Josh, Sydney, Danielle, Miranda and Zac. Brother of Barry Sheppard, Marlene Bandler, the late Minnie Belas and the late Mark Sheppard. Lonnie's passion centered around autos. Grave-side Services are Sunday at 12:30 P.M., King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Shiva at home of Scott Sheppard.
PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc.
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
