PORSCHE

LORE

Passed away peacefully on Tues., March 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Frederick Porshe. Born in Remscheid, Germany, she was the daughter to the late Walter and Emilie Zimmermann Michel, and sister to the late Marga Michel Scharmacher and Walter Michel.

Lore was born, raised and educated in Germany before coming to the United States in 1949 when she was sponsored by her cousin, Sofi Sandi, who owned the Westbury Manor, located in Westbury, NY. At the Westbury Manor, Lore worked in the coat check room. She also worked as a clerk at a credit bureau in Paterson, NJ after marrying her husband Charles in 1952.

Lore enjoyed cooking German meals, reading her German magazines and listening to the German hour on Saturday radio. She also enjoyed trips with her son to Quebec City, Canada, Bar Harbor, ME, Boston, Cape Cod, MA, Newport, RI, and Cape May, NJ.

Lore is survived by her loving son Frederick W. Porsche and his wife Rosemary, her nephew Winfrid Michel, her grand-daughters Abby Lavery, Rachel Mea (Ryan) and Elizabeth Smith (Calvin) as well as her 7 great-grandsons.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 until 10:00 A.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Her Graveside Funeral Service will take place following at Doylestown Cem., Doylestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lore's name may be made to Ascend Hospice, 108 Cowpath Road, #3 & #4, Lansdale, PA 19446. www.fluehr.com





