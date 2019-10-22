Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Camilla Hall
100 Maxis Dr.
Malvern, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LORETTA DINDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. LORETTA ANNE DINDA IHM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. LORETTA ANNE DINDA IHM Notice
SR. LORETTA ANNE DINDA, IHM
Formally Sr. Loretta Shaun, IHM on October 20, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her siblings Walter (Mary Louise), and Lucy Tucker (Stephen), many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents John J. and Loretta I. Leahy Dinda and her brother, Rev. John J. Dinda, Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.

Arr. by: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181;
WWW.DELLAFH.COM

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORETTA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now