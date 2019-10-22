|
SR. LORETTA ANNE DINDA, IHM
Formally Sr. Loretta Shaun, IHM on October 20, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her siblings Walter (Mary Louise), and Lucy Tucker (Stephen), many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents John J. and Loretta I. Leahy Dinda and her brother, Rev. John J. Dinda, Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation from 8:30-10:15 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
Arr. by: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC. WEST CHESTER, PA 610-696-1181;
