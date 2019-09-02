|
CAPETOLA
LORETTA E. (nee Di Candilo)
Age 72, of Broomall, PA, on August 30, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 46 years Americo J. "Rick" Capetola; her loving children Matthew J. and Lorraine; her devoted brother Angelo Di Candilo (Pat), and her adoring sister Irene Di Candilo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday, September 4th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., at St. Anastasia's Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019