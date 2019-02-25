|
GIBSON
LORETTA (nee Curtin)
Formally of Jenkintown, PA, Marmora and Cinnaminson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2019. Loretta was 95 yrs old. Loretta was the beloved wife of the late William H. Gibson. Loving mother of William (Carole), Deborah Foley (Daniel), Thomas, and the late John "Jack". Dear grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 19. Sister of Marijane Lawson (Joseph).
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 4th Street and Linden Ave., Riverton NJ, on Thursday February 28th from 10:00 A.M. A memorial Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Loretta's memory may be made to Good Counsel Home, Riverside, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019