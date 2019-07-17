Home

Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunksferry Rd.
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunksferry Rd.
Phila, PA
View Map
LORETTA M. SCHOEN

July 15, 2019. Age 80. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mom to Joanne "Jo" Tyer (Rick), Kathleen Markovs, Michael and the late John P. (Lisa). Adored Grammie of Shane, John Tyler, Ryan (Ry Guy), Mackenzie (Mac) and Cailey (Cailey Girl). Wonderful and caring friend to many. Loved by everyone and anyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. To know Loretta was to love her, and she knew everyone! So while the heavens rejoice in gaining her as an Angel, earth is mourning the loss of a Heckuva Lady. She will be greatly missed but forever in our hearts. We love you Mom, R.I.P. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunksferry Rd., Phila., PA 19154. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, family requests dona-tions to The Korman Respira-tory Institute at Jefferson Health, Office of institutional advancment, 125 S. 9th St. Phila., PA 19107 [email protected] OR Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St. Phila., PA 19140 Arrangements made by: HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Thomas J. Fluehr, Funeral Director. (215) 698-2500
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
