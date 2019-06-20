|
SMITH
LORETTA R.
June 17, 2019, age 76. Beloved sister of Kathleen Crenny (The late F. Joseph), Annette McCann (P. Douglas) and the late Marion. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Monday June 24 9 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila., PA. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to , Delaware Valley Chapter, c/o 399 Market St., #102, Phila., PA 19106. Arr. by:
HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D. 215- 698-2500
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019