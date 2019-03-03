|
SAUERBAUM-POLLOCK
LORETTA T. (nee Alesi)
Passed away March 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sauerbaum, and the late Louis Pollock. Loving mother of Jim Sauerbaum (Donna), Terri Lewis (Charlie), Sue Pfender (Tom), and Rich Sauerbaum (Lisa). Devoted Mom Mom of Jimmy, Maggie, Matt, Megan, Charlie, Kristen, Becky, Michael, Elizabeth, and Jeremy. Proud Granny of Patrick. Loretta will also be missed by Lou's children, grand-children, and great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday Eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Tuesday 8:30 - 9:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cem.
