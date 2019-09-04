|
|
SR. LORETTA WILLIAM FITZPATRICK, IHM
FORMERLY ANNE MARIE FITZPATRICK
On September 2, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sister-in-law Therese (Francis), many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Kathryn Mulcahy Fitzpatrick, siblings Bernard, Francis, William and Mary Szczyrbak (Jack). Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019