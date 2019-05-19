|
COHEN
LORNA (nee Leventhal)
May 17, 2019. Wife of the late Irving Cohen; and the late Harry A. Lipkin. Mother of Jan Weiss and Rick Schlaifer, Fred and Dhana Cohen, and the late Debbie and Dennis O'Neal. Sister of the late Nechama Naomi. Grandmother of Shira and Danny Weiss, Ari and Melissa Weiss, Juliana and Andres Fischler, Douglas Miller and Emma Zanetti, Kevin Miller and Olivia Wong, Bari and Howard Shore, Austin Feldman, Spencer Cohen, Leslie and Michael Weiss-Bullard, Cary and Kristin Weiss. Great-grand-mother of Eliana, Jonah, Brandon, Dean, Dillan and Nava.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:30 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the home of Jan Weiss and Rick Schlaifer. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales PA 19454, or Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks County, 2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA 19020, or Maccabi USA, 1511 Walnut St., Suite 401, Phila. PA 19102.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019