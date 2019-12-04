|
|
BOGGI
LORRAINE C. (nee Bocelli)
Age 81, December 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Boggi. Dear sister of Rose (the late Rudy) Gerace, Domenic (Antoinette) Bocelli and John (Phyllis) Bocelli; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 10 to 11 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.), Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Streets. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019