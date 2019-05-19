|
|
MUSCARA
LORRAINE C. (nee Eakin)
Age 90 of Huntingdon Valley on May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Muscara for 65 years before his death in 2014. Devoted mother of Joseph Muscara (Johanna), Cheryl Rondinelli (John), Lorraine Muscara (Mark Heron), Robert Muscara (Barbara), Mark Muscara (Kristie). Loving grand-mother of Denise, Gina, Matthew, Cheryl Ann, Tracy, Joseph, Mark, Isabella, Nick and Caroline. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 12 noon at the Chapel of West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Her Funeral Service will be at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be left at
www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019