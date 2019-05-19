Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
For more information about
LORRAINE MUSCARA
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel of West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of West Laurel Hill Cemetery
225 Belmont Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA
LORRAINE C. (Eakin) MUSCARA

LORRAINE C. (Eakin) MUSCARA
MUSCARA
LORRAINE C. (nee Eakin)
Age 90 of Huntingdon Valley on May 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Muscara for 65 years before his death in 2014. Devoted mother of Joseph Muscara (Johanna), Cheryl Rondinelli (John), Lorraine Muscara (Mark Heron), Robert Muscara (Barbara), Mark Muscara (Kristie). Loving grand-mother of Denise, Gina, Matthew, Cheryl Ann, Tracy, Joseph, Mark, Isabella, Nick and Caroline. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11 A.M. to 12 noon at the Chapel of West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Her Funeral Service will be at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be left at

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on May 19, 2019
