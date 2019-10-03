Home

Passed away at her home in Bustleton that she shared with her husband and family for over 55 years on Oct. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Victor son Joseph, parents Esther and Jules Carels and brothers Jack and Bob. Lorraine leaves behind her children Stephen (Toni) DeMaio, Esq., Victoria (Richard) Presel, Michael (Jackie) DeMaio, Ronald (Mary) DeMaio, Dina (Van) Gray, Victor (Andrea) DeMaio and Andrea (William) Lauer. Each one was her favorite.
She leaves behind 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren who loved her beyond measure and she loved them. She leaves behind two sisters, Mary Greenhalgh and Eileen Scheffer who shared the joy of raising their families together. Her home was always open to her nieces and nephews. Lorraine was strong and kind and always shared her life's blessing. She will be missed everyday. Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday 9 - 10 A.M. Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers family prefers donation to St. Jude Children Hospital or Amigos DeJesus Orphanage, amigosdejesus.org/ donate

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
