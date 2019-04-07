|
BRANHAM
LORRAINE E. (nee Green)
On March 2, 2019, of Fayetteville, NY a native of Philadelphia. Wife of Melvin Williams; Mother of Norris Branham; Step Mother of Avis Sims and Andrew Williams; Also survived by 4 brothers, 7 sisters and 11 grandchildren. A Viewing from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, April 11, will be followed by a Funeral Service at Sharon Baptist Church, 3955 Conshohocken Ave., Phila. Int. Fernwood Cemetery Friday at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lorraine Branham Scholarship Fund at the Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019