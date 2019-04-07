Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE BRANHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE E. (Green) BRANHAM

Notice Condolences Flowers

LORRAINE E. (Green) BRANHAM Notice
BRANHAM
LORRAINE E. (nee Green)


On March 2, 2019, of Fayetteville, NY a native of Philadelphia. Wife of Melvin Williams; Mother of Norris Branham; Step Mother of Avis Sims and Andrew Williams; Also survived by 4 brothers, 7 sisters and 11 grandchildren. A Viewing from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, April 11, will be followed by a Funeral Service at Sharon Baptist Church, 3955 Conshohocken Ave., Phila. Int. Fernwood Cemetery Friday at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lorraine Branham Scholarship Fund at the Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now