November 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late S. William Gross. Loving mother of Barry Gross (Joanne Green), Susan Weiss (Alan), and the late Benjamin Gross. Beloved grandmother of Daniel (Sara Leshen) and David Gross and Laura and Brian Weiss. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Monday 11 AM at Cong. Ohev Shalom, 2 Chester Pike, Wallingford, PA. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem., Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Monday thru Wednesday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Ohev Shalom Wallingford, Congregation Beth Israel of Media, Media Youth Center, or Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019