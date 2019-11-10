Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cong. Ohev Shalom
2 Chester Pike
Wallingford, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRAINE GROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRAINE (Shapiro) GROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LORRAINE (Shapiro) GROSS Notice
GROSS
LORRAINE (nee Shapiro)
November 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late S. William Gross. Loving mother of Barry Gross (Joanne Green), Susan Weiss (Alan), and the late Benjamin Gross. Beloved grandmother of Daniel (Sara Leshen) and David Gross and Laura and Brian Weiss. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Monday 11 AM at Cong. Ohev Shalom, 2 Chester Pike, Wallingford, PA. Int. Mt. Sharon Cem., Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Monday thru Wednesday. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Ohev Shalom Wallingford, Congregation Beth Israel of Media, Media Youth Center, or Riddle Memorial Hospital.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LORRAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -