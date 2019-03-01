KOVNAT

LORRAINE (neé Mostovoy)

On February 28, 2019. Wife of Arthur Samuel Kovnat. Daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah Mostovoy. Mother of Larry Kovnat (Denise Bolger Kovnat) and Karel Kovnat (Lee Adler). Grandmother of Jacob, Eliza (Blake), Sarah and Rachel. Great-grandmother of Owen. Sister of the late Philip Mostovoy (Dorothy, also deceased). Aunt of Paula (Michael) and son Daniel, Paul (Ellen) and son Ethan, Stuart (Helene), the late Stillman and the late Brian.

Before her marriage in 1952 to Arthur, Lorraine worked for TV Guide in its early days of publication. While her children were growing up, she volunteer-ed for the Society of Jewish Children and the Eastern State School and Hospital. Following this, she worked as a reading aide at George Washington High School. At the age of 58, she opened her own cruise agency, Welcome Aboard Travel, providing cruises world-wide for her clients and allowing her to venture around the world with her husband and friends. She was dearly loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Friday, March 1, at 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed Friday afternoon post Service until sundown at the Kovnat/Adler residence, and will continue Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for Mincha/Maariv at 7 P.M., at Rydal Park, 1515 The Fairway, Jenkintown PA 19046. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Greater Delaware Valley Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society,

