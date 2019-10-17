Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
LORRAINE WOODINGTON
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
LORRAINE (Hillman) WOODINGTON


1963 - 2019
LORRAINE (Hillman) WOODINGTON
WOODINGTON
LORRAINE (nee Hillman)
Age 56, suddenly October 15, 2019. Loving companion of Will Steskal, Jr. Daughter of Edward and the late Joanne Hillman. Mother of Daniel, Sherry, Kimberly, Matthew, and Stephanie. Grandmom of Aaliyah, Natalia, Amya, Aaron, Kaeden, Aurora, and Hunter. Also survived by her sister Donna Zubyk. She will also be sadly missed by Matthew S. Brady. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9-10:45 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
