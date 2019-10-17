|
WOODINGTON
LORRAINE (nee Hillman)
Age 56, suddenly October 15, 2019. Loving companion of Will Steskal, Jr. Daughter of Edward and the late Joanne Hillman. Mother of Daniel, Sherry, Kimberly, Matthew, and Stephanie. Grandmom of Aaliyah, Natalia, Amya, Aaron, Kaeden, Aurora, and Hunter. Also survived by her sister Donna Zubyk. She will also be sadly missed by Matthew S. Brady. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 9-10:45 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.
