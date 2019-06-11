|
|
PORTMAN
LORRETTA A.
June 2, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Levittown, PA. Wife of the late Sidney Portman. Mother of Kip (Kellie) Portman, Syd (Susan) White, Gilbert (Diana) White, Melanie (Keith Harris) Portman and the late Lana Lee. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be Thursday 10 A.M. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Contributions can be made to the Betsy & Peter Fischer Food Pantries, jfcssnj.org/betsy-peter-fischer-food-pantries or any local food pantry in your area.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019