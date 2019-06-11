Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for LORRETTA PORTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LORRETTA A. PORTMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

LORRETTA A. PORTMAN Notice
PORTMAN
LORRETTA A.
June 2, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Levittown, PA. Wife of the late Sidney Portman. Mother of Kip (Kellie) Portman, Syd (Susan) White, Gilbert (Diana) White, Melanie (Keith Harris) Portman and the late Lana Lee. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be Thursday 10 A.M. at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Contributions can be made to the Betsy & Peter Fischer Food Pantries, jfcssnj.org/betsy-peter-fischer-food-pantries or any local food pantry in your area.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now