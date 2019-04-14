|
|
MACHION
LOUIS A.
92 yrs old on April 11, 2019 formerly of Corpus Christi Parish. Lou was Past Commander of Paradise American Legion Post # 788, served in U.S. Army during WWII and was retired from Clement Muller Beer Distributors. Husband of the late Christine (nee Fragment) Machion Devoted father of Ann Gaudelli and Stephen (JoAnn) Machion. Loving grandfather of Alana, Gino, Catherine (Gary) Bauer and Tricia (Nick) Kamerer. Great-grandfather of Gianna, Adria and Wyatt. Survived by nieces and nephews Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in CHURCH Tuesday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Christopher Church 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., 19116. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. The family requestes donations in Lou's name to Northwest Veterans Assoc., PO Box 26086, Phila., Pa. 19128.
