Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS RONZONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS A. "PETER LORRE" RONZONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUIS A. "PETER LORRE" RONZONI Notice
RONZONI
LOUIS A. "PETER LORRE"
Age 91 years; Of Ardmore, Pa., formerly of West Philadelphia. On August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (nee Amen) Ronzoni. Brother of the late Emilio "Jack" and Americo "Joseph" Ronzoni. Also survived by his 9 nieces and nephews and His special family friend, Phyllis. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 12 P.M. to 12:50 P.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 1 P.M. both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Ronzoni's name to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now