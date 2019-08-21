|
RONZONI
LOUIS A. "PETER LORRE"
Age 91 years; Of Ardmore, Pa., formerly of West Philadelphia. On August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn A. (nee Amen) Ronzoni. Brother of the late Emilio "Jack" and Americo "Joseph" Ronzoni. Also survived by his 9 nieces and nephews and His special family friend, Phyllis. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 12 P.M. to 12:50 P.M. and to his Mass of Christian Burial following at 1 P.M. both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Entombment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Ronzoni's name to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019