|
|
STRUPCZEWSKI
LOUIS A.
Age 83, formerly of N.E. Philadelphia, passed on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carol A. Dougherty Atella and his first wife, Phyllis Strupczewski; devoted father of Louis M. (Teresa Morretta) Strupczewski, James P. Strupczewski and the late Steven Strupczewski; stepfather of Jeffrey (Deborah) Atella and the late Richard Atella; brother of the late Joseph, Frank, Walter and Leo Strupczewski, Mary Domaszewski and Helen Brzoska; loving grandfather of Steven and Justin Strupczewski and loving step-grandfather of Richard III, Jeffrey John and Gianna. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10 to 11:45 A.M., at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters), 2212 Green St., Philadelphia PA 19130.
Online condolences may be made by visiting
www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019