Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS STRUPCZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS A. STRUPCZEWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

LOUIS A. STRUPCZEWSKI Notice
STRUPCZEWSKI
LOUIS A.


Age 83, formerly of N.E. Philadelphia, passed on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carol A. Dougherty Atella and his first wife, Phyllis Strupczewski; devoted father of Louis M. (Teresa Morretta) Strupczewski, James P. Strupczewski and the late Steven Strupczewski; stepfather of Jeffrey (Deborah) Atella and the late Richard Atella; brother of the late Joseph, Frank, Walter and Leo Strupczewski, Mary Domaszewski and Helen Brzoska; loving grandfather of Steven and Justin Strupczewski and loving step-grandfather of Richard III, Jeffrey John and Gianna. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10 to 11:45 A.M., at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Rd., Wilmington, DE, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Interment private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters), 2212 Green St., Philadelphia PA 19130.
Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.