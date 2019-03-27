|
BELL
LOUIS
On March 26, 2019. Husband of Rochelle (nee Lippman). Father of Stuart (Lauren) Bell. Brother of Jeanne Bell. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at CityView Condominiums, 2001 Hamilton St., Phila., PA 19130. Contributions in his memory may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters Philadelphia, www.independencebigs.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019