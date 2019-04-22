|
|
BONAVENTURA
LOUIS JR.
94, of Springfield, PA on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late June G.; Also survived by his children, Louis (Robin) Bonaventura, III, Lisa Bonaventura; grandchildren, Kristine & Zoey Bonaventura, Sarah (Robert) Jones & Samantha Cupps; great grandchildren Lennon June & Jameson, many nieces, nephews and cousins, His Funeral Service will be 11 A.M. Wed. at TOPPITZER FUNERAL HOME AT ARLINGTON, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA., where friends may call after 10 A.M. Interment: Arlington Cemetery
www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019