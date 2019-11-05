|
HOCHSTUHL
LOUIS C.
Age 83, November 1, 2019. Loving husband of Marlene for 59 years. Beloved father of Karen Lahl (James), Michelle McLaughlin (Douglas), and Glenn (Kristen). Pop-Pop of James, Alyssa, Olivia, Meghan, and Allison. Great grandfather of James. He is survived by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Friday, 10 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114. No flowers per family request. Donations in his memory to , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019