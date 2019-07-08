|
|
KERRIDGE
LOUIS C. JR.
Suddenly, on July 5, 2019, of
Lafayette Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Cavanagh); father of Patrick Kerridge, Elizabeth Johnson, and Christopher Kerridge (Maria); also survived by his sister, Sr. Elizabeth Kerridge S.S.J.; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; Funeral Mass Wednesday July 10, 10:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019