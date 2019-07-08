Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
LOUIS C. KERRIDGE Jr.

LOUIS C. KERRIDGE Jr. Notice
Suddenly, on July 5, 2019, of
Lafayette Hill, age 83. Beloved husband of Grace (nee Cavanagh); father of Patrick Kerridge, Elizabeth Johnson, and Christopher Kerridge (Maria); also survived by his sister, Sr. Elizabeth Kerridge S.S.J.; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; Funeral Mass Wednesday July 10, 10:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
