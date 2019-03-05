COSTAR

LOUIS "LOU", JR.

Age 63, formerly of Colorado, passed away peacefully and suddenly on March I, 2019. Born May 7, 1955, he was the son of the late Louis Sr. and the late Madeline (nee McCloskey), and the stepson of the late Margaret Sewell Costar. Lou was a graduate of LaSalle College High School and Villanova University where he made several lifetime friendships. He retired from Fed Ex and moved to his dream home in the mountains of Colorado. He is survived by his four sisters, Linda (Richard) Haselbarth, Denise (Charles) Frey, Maryjo (Michael) Greco, Susan (William/deceased) McCullion and two brothers, Larry (Mary Ann) and Jim (Sue). He is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M., at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Father Martin Ashely Addiction and Treatment Center, 800 Tydings Lane, Havre DeGrace, MD 21078. ANGELONE F.H. INC.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019