DeSANCTIS
LOUIS "GENO"
On March 2, 2019, age 80, formerly of Broomall. He was a graduate of LaSalle College and math department head at the Philadelphia School District. He was a custom home builder and cherished as a dear friend to many people.
Devoted husband of the late Ann R. (nee Decencio), beloved father of Michelle Lumsden (Doug) and Donald DeSanctis, grandfather of Noelle Bryant (Joel), Donald DeSanctis, Gabrielle DeSanctis, Victoria Narducci, Christina Narducci and Nicholas Narducci. He was a great grandfather of 5. Also survived by his sisters Lydia Mastrangelo (nee DeSanctis), Guiliana Postiglione (nee DeSanctis) (Carl) and Paula (nee DeSanctis) Bonavitacola. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 A.M. in St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 9:45 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall. In lieu of flowers donations to ., 527 Plymouth Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or Calvert Hospice, 238 Merrimac Ct., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019