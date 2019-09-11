|
|
FITZPATRICK
LOUIS EDWARD
Age 84, of Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL passed away peace-fully on September 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Philadelphia to Thomas and Florence (Farrell) Fitzpatrick, Lou was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and St. Joseph's University '57.
Beginning his career as a certified public accountant, Lou utilized his entrepreneurial drive to start his own consult-ing firm. From there, he went on to become an accomplished builder, developer, and investor. Always looking for a challenge, Lou became an accomplished helicopter, seaplane, and com-mercial pilot. In addition to the air, Lou's love of the sea led him to become a certified sea captain.
Lou is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Bowers), with whom he recently celebrated 62 years of marriage; children, Kathleen McGrath (William), Stephen (Margaret), and Maryann Merion (Brian); 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Vincent and Thomas. His entire family will miss him greatly.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10 to 11 A.M., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at SS, Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Flowers or donations to Oblates of St. Francis De Sales, www.oblates.org/give-online would be appreciated. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
