PURUL

LOUIS F.

82, of Beach Haven Park NJ, formerly of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Passed away at Jefferson Hospital on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born in Phila, PA.

Lou is survived by his best friend and devoted wife of 58 years Veronica nee Barnfield. Lou received his bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's University and had a successful career in Marketing with Continental Bank, Phila PA and Midatlantic Bank Edison NJ. He has spent the last 60 summers on LBI. He retired and moved to Long Beach Island full time 22 years ago. Past Commodore of Spray Beach Yacht Club. Winter snowbirds in Stuart, FL. He is survived by five daughters Monica (Patrick) Moeller, Greer Purul, Kara (Kieran) Kelly, Gwen (Dan ) Goettle, and Heather (Vincent) McKearney and 16 beautiful grandchildren. All are welcomed and encouraged to celebrate his life. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Saint Francis of Assisi, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ. Viewing will be at 10:00 A.M. and the Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. All are welcome to a luncheon held after Mass at The Arlington, 1302 Long Beach Blvd. Ship Bottom, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JDRF https://www.JDRF.org/site/Donation

