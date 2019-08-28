|
|
LAROVERE
LOUIS G.
April 1, 1931-August 24, 2019
Adored only child of the late Anthony "Tony" and the late Millie (Mazzacano); beloved husband of 64 years to Kathryn "Kitty" (Kradzinski); treasured father of Nancy Matteo (Richard), Amy Larovere (James Jolman) and David Larovere (Heather); devoted Pop of Rich Matteo (Lauren), Laura Aberant (Matthew), Derek, Anthony "Tony" and Gregory; doing great grand-father of Luciana Rose Matteo. Also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jody Hadfield and Aileen Kradzinski and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Proud first generation Italian American, 49 year Flyers season ticket holder, wine connoisseur, avid Eagles fan, 27 year Army Veteran who served in Korea retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3, devotee of the Blessed Mother, former long-time parishioner of Mother of Divine Grace and Our Lady of Calvary, long-time member of Merchantville Country Club, graduate of Northest High School (Lehigh Avenue campus) class of 1945, graduate of Temple University class of 1959. He was a tireless Owls football fan, holding court at tailgates in parking lot K under the Army and Temple flags and traveling throughout the country to cheer on his favorite team. Fight, fight, fight for the cherry and the white was his mantra.
Services: Viewing on Friday, August 30th, 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon, Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Road, New-town, PA 18940. Mass of Christian Burial Noon, Saint Andrew Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cem., 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the USO at USO Department WS, P.O. Box 96860, Washing-ton, DC 20077 or to the Temple Owl Club, 1816 North 15th St., 3rd Floor, Phila., PA 19122.
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019