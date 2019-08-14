|
|
TAVANI
LOUIS G., JR.
Age 70, of Belleair Bluffs, FL, and formerly of 49th St., Havertown, and Newtown Square, on August 6, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Ellen (nee Rotstein); his loving son, Louis G., III (Tabatha); his cherished daughters, Monica Fellin (Joseph), Nina Tavani and Cara Tavani; his 5 adoring grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Tavani. Dearest brother of the late Roseann Cugini and Judith Allegrini. Precious son of the late Lena (nee Scaramuzza) and Louis G. Tavani, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, August 17th, from 10 to 11:15 A.M., D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow 11:30 A.M. in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
www.danjolell.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019