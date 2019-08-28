|
GARBER
LOUIS "LOU"
Age 82 ½ died August 27, 2019. Son of Eleanor and Nathan Garber (née Weiss). Celebrated 60 years of marriage to Victoria (Vickie) Garber (née Eckstein). Father of Dr. Scott Garber, Natalie Garber Tyler (David) and Robinlee Garber. Poppy to Alexander Tyler, Steven Tyler, Olivia Garber and brother-in-law to Michael Eckstein.
Temple University graduate and president of Pi Lamba Phi. President and Owner of Webco Manufacturing for 51 years. Mason (Equity Lodge). Lover of all songs by Frank Sinatra and had a keen eye for picking out the most fabulous dresses for Vickie and his daughters. An avid lifelong fitness freak, you could always find him on the tennis court or in the gym. Nevertheless, he loved his sweets. He was a self-proclaimed fruit pie enthusiast and he loved stopping at bakeries to check out the goods.
No flavor of water ice on the AC boardwalk was ever missed. Lou read five newspapers daily
and was a massive consumer of crossword puzzles. His big personality will be missed by all.
Relatives, friends and members of Equity Lodge #591 F&AM are invited to Masonic and Funeral Services Friday 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Family will return following the burial to the late residence. Shiva will be
observed Saturday evening and Sunday at the home of Natalie and David Tyler. In lieu of flowers, donate to a , and please, please vote in 2020.
