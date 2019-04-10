Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS SIMONETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS J. SIMONETTI

Notice Condolences Flowers

LOUIS J. SIMONETTI Notice
SIMONETTI
LOUIS J.


89, of Conshohocken, formerly of Jeffersonville, PA passed away on April 7, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Catherine "Penny" (Paneghello) and son of the late Saturno and Drusianna (D'Annuzio) Simonetti. Preceded in death by siblings Jean, Philomena, and Sam. Beloved father of Mary (Thomas Cowgill), Louis, Jr. (Alexis), Diane (James Del Buono), Joseph (Lisa), and Steven (Terri), and eight grandchildren, Evan, Anthony, Gregory, Austin, Gemma, Victoria, Alexandra, and Nicholas, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:20 A.M. at St. Matthew's Church, 219 Fayette St. Conshohocken, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Entombment in St. Patrick's Mausoleum. Family requests Mass intentions for Louis through the Seraphic Mass Association at
www.SeraphicMass.org.

Online condolences at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.