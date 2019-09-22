Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
On Sept. 4, 2019. Son of the late Louis S. and Olga Habina (nee Mehalchin). Dear nephew of John J. Mehalchin (Marsha Gee) and Sr. Marian David, IHM and the late Rose Grunza, Anna Mehalchin, Emily Mehalchin, Marie H. Kessler and Christopher 'Jack' Habina. Also sadly missed by cousins Lisa Grunza Ewell (Kenneth), Martin Mehalchin (Lissa), Barbara Kessler, Daniel E. Kessler, Christopher J. Habina Jr. (Kim) and the late Angela Petruncio and their families which includes Kenny Ewell (Julia), Bro. Leopold Maria Ewell, James Ewell, Katie Ewell, Emily Mehalchin, Max Mehalchin, Corey Petruncio and Kathryn Kessler (Jessica), Daniel R. Kessler (Stephanie), Tara M. Habina, Amber N. Dinckins (Tyler). Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 beginning at 8:30 A.M. at Old St. Joseph's Church, 321 Willings Alley (please enter thru 4th and Walnut Sts. entrance), Phila., PA 19106. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou' s name to The PHILLY POPS, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 1706, Phila. PA 19102 would be appreciated by his family and friends.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
