Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Lane
Havertown, PA
LOUIS M. MARONEY Notice
MARONEY
LOUIS M.
Of Havertown, PA formerly of Glenolden, PA passed away in the presence of his family on October 9, 2019. He was 90 years old. Lou is the father of Louis R. (Frances) Maroney, Shirl Ann Casey, and Raymond J. (Terri) Maroney. Brother of Joseph and the late James, John Maroney, and Cass DiEmidio. Also survived by his grand-children and great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:15 P.M. followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 P.M. both in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Maroney's name to Penn Medicine Hospice, 150 Monument Road, Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated.

STRETCH OF HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
