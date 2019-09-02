Home

Age 92, on August 29, 2019 of Glenside. Husband of the late Nellie (nee Nordon). Father of David L. (Linda), Robert C. (Thais), Barbara A. Timmons and Sharon Doyle (the late Michael J.). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Friday 12 P.M. at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Rd. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 2, 2019
