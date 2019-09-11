Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St John Bosco Church
235 E. Countyline Rd.
Hatboro, PA
LOUIS SWIFT PLUNKETT Notice
PLUNKETT
LOUIS SWIFT


Funeral Director. On September 8, 2019, of Warrington and Hatboro, age 92. Husband of 67 years to Theresa A. (nee Maher); father of Jeff (Maureen) and Chris Hunt (Tom); grandfather of 9; brother of the late William R. Jr.; brother-in-law of Rita McIlhenny, Joe and Liz Maher and Jane Moffitt; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call 5 to 7:30 P.M. on Sunday, and 9 to 10:30 A.M. Monday, at THE FUNERAL HOME OF LOUIS SWIFT PLUNKETT, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA. Funeral Mass 11 A.M., Monday, St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro PA. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem., Cheltenham. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave., Phila., PA 19126, would be appreciated.

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
